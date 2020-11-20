The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.
TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.10.
TJX opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88.
In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
