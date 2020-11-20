The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.10.

TJX opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

