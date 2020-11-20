The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $65.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

