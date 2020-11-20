The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.10.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

