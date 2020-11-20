The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.10.
NYSE:TJX opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.14.
In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
