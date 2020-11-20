Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) Shares Gap Down to $365.00

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $365.00, but opened at $260.00. Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) shares last traded at $301.00, with a volume of 132,608 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and a PE ratio of 68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.27.

Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 4.98 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) Company Profile (LON:TWD)

Trackwise Designs plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products. Its products are used in telecommunications, aerospace, marine, defense, space, scientific, industrial, security, and automotive sectors.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit