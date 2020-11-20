Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) Shares Gap Down to $365.00

Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $365.00, but opened at $260.00. Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) shares last traded at $301.00, with a volume of 132,608 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and a PE ratio of 68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.27.

Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 4.98 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trackwise Designs plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products. Its products are used in telecommunications, aerospace, marine, defense, space, scientific, industrial, security, and automotive sectors.

