Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRAUF opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Transurban Group has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit