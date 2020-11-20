Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRAUF opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Transurban Group has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.