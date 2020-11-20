TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Judi Hand Sells 24,949 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00.

Judi Hand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of TTEC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,578,213.00.

Shares of TTEC opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 13th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Sidoti lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

