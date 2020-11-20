Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,004,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UURAF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.