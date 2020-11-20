Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,004,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UURAF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Ucore Rare Metals
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.