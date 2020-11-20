Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $6.03. Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.53.

Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

