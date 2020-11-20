Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.12.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $274.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

