Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Given New $10.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $5.45 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.