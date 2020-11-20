Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNICY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unicharm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Unicharm alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $10.02 on Friday. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.