Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNIT. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.86. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 263,077 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Uniti Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.