Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UROV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Urovant Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of UROV stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. Urovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $512.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. On average, equities analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

