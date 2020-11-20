Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ:UROV opened at $16.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $512.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.25. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

