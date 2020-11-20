Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

