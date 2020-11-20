Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VGR. Barclays initiated coverage on Vector Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Vector Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Lampen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $507,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 421,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,082.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 and have sold 875,000 shares valued at $8,644,750. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 100,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

