Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $255.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.86 and its 200 day moving average is $190.52. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

