Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $136.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

