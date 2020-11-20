Visteon (NYSE:VC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.55.

VC stock opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $113.71.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at $438,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Visteon by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

