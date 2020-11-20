Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 562,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

VIVEF opened at $29.96 on Friday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

