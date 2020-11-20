Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VCMMF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Vocus Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.
Vocus Group Company Profile
