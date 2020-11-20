Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCMMF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Vocus Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Get Vocus Group alerts:

Vocus Group Company Profile

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.