Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after acquiring an additional 217,272 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

