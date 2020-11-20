Warburg Research Reiterates “€18.60” Price Target for Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP)

Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.15 ($17.82).

CAP opened at €16.62 ($19.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.22. Encavis AG has a 1 year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 1 year high of €18.92 ($22.26).

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

