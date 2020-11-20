Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,796 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Waste Management worth $119,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,481,000 after purchasing an additional 302,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 550.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.55.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

