Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $63.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho cut Welltower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.47.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $65.20 on Monday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $141,260,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Welltower by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.