Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $63.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho cut Welltower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.47.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $65.20 on Monday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $141,260,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Welltower by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Analyst Recommendations for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit