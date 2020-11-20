Welltower’s (WELL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $63.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Welltower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.47.

NYSE WELL opened at $65.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

