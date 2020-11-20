Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NYSE:WES opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after buying an additional 8,011,695 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $56,015,000. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 2,010,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,577,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 930,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,102,000 after buying an additional 866,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

