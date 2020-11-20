Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Whitbread from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised Whitbread from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

WTBDY stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

