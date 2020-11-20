Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

