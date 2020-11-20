Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.