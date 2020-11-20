Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit