Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

