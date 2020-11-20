Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised Yelp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.28 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Yelp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Yelp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

