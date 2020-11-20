Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at UBS Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,953 shares of company stock worth $3,369,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after purchasing an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after buying an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

