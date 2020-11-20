Zacks Investment Research Lowers AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of AVEO opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.54.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

