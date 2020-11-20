Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Given New $0.30 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $0.30 in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

ZOM opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.22. Zomedica has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Zomedica will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zomedica during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Zomedica in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

