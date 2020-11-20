Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) Shares Gap Up to $407.50

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $407.50, but opened at $428.00. Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) shares last traded at $428.00, with a volume of 8,894 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 435.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.80 million and a P/E ratio of 31.84.

About Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

