$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXGN. BidaskClub upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12,848.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 101.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

