$1.27 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.33. Saia reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Saia from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

SAIA opened at $171.02 on Friday. Saia has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $176.07. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.64.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Saia by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 302,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after buying an additional 172,453 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after buying an additional 90,214 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,632,000 after buying an additional 43,090 shares during the period.

Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

