1,000 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $6,335,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.47 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $5,668,151.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,014.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at $26,449,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,311 shares of company stock worth $40,285,249. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.62.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.