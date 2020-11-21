10,000 Shares in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 489,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Ballaron purchased 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,888.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

