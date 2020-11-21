1,034 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Workday by 321.9% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Workday by 153.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Workday by 82.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Workday by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $209.40 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.