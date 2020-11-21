1,073,791 Shares in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,073,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,412,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Avient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $74,374,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Avient stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

