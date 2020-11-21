140166 Upgrades Textron (NYSE:TXT) to “Positive”

140166 upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXT. Cowen lowered Textron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Textron will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1,303.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,466 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 19.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 92.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Textron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

