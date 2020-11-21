156 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth $16,062,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE:Y opened at $589.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $571.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -124.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $753.33.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.