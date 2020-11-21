2,251 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 111.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 526,972 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 8,694.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 25.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 167,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,759 shares of company stock worth $54,841,457. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

