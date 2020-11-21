24,000 Shares in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 411,507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of FLDM opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.00. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.