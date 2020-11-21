2,690 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $112.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.04.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

