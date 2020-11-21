278,316 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,317,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.55% of Piper Sandler Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

