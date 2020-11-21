4,964 Shares in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

CONE stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

