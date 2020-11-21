6,124 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,318,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 209,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

